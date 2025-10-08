Taiwan to resume talks with US on purchasing MH-60R anti-submarine helicopters — newspaper

HONG KONG, October 8. /TASS/. Taiwan and the United States are expected to resume negotiations, suspended three years ago, regarding the island’s defense ministry’s potential acquisition of MH-60R Seahawk anti-submarine helicopters, the Taipei Times reported, citing an unnamed government official.

According to the source, Washington has signaled its readiness to reopen talks on the procurement of these aircraft by Taipei. Taiwan’s military reportedly hopes to purchase thirteen or more helicopters, with the final number to be determined following discussions with the US government.

The MH-60R is one of the primary anti-submarine warfare helicopters operated by the US Navy and remains in high demand among Asia-Pacific nations.

Negotiations over the purchase were previously held several years ago, when Taiwan considered buying eleven or twelve of the helicopters. However, in 2022, the island’s defense ministry decided not to proceed, citing the contract’s high cost, then estimated at $1.15 billion.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Beijing considers Taiwan a province of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), a position supported by the majority of countries, including Russia.

Washington severed diplomatic relations with the island in 1979 and established ties with China. While recognizing the One China principle, The United States maintains contacts with the Taipei administration. And the United States is the largest supplier of weapons to Taiwan. China has estimated that, in the past few years, the US has sent weapons worth over $70 bln to the island.