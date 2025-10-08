Greta Thunberg says Sumud flotilla activists including her were tortured in Israeli prison

STOCKHOLM, October 8. /TASS/. Swedish human rights activist Greta Thunberg stated at a press conference in Stockholm that she and other activists of the Global Sumud Flotilla were subjected to torture in an Israeli prison, Reuters reported.

According to their information, Thunberg declined to provide details about the torture. She only added that during her detention, she was not given clean water and other detained activists were denied vital medication.

On October 4, The Guardian, citing Thunberg’s correspondence with a Swedish official, reported that the human rights activist stated Israeli authorities were holding her in a cell infested with bugs and providing her with insufficient water and food. The Global Sumud Flotilla set sail from the coast of Tunisia to the Gaza Strip in mid-September. Israel intercepted all vessels. The flotilla consisted of over 40 ships from various countries, with Thunberg on board one of them.

On October 5, the Israeli Foreign Ministry denied the allegations of mistreatment of the detained flotilla activists.