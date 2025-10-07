'I do not forgive': Chilean communist leader's daughter on Pinochet regime's atrocities

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The perpetrators of crimes committed under the regime of Augusto Pinochet - the Chilean dictator who ruled the country in the 80s and 90s - must be brought to justice, says Vivien Corvalan, the daughter of the Chilean communist leader Luis Corvalan.

In an interview with TASS, she admitted that she herself cannot forgive Pinochet.

"Fortunately, I have never gotten the chance to speak with Pinochet's sons or daughters, or with Pinochet himself. I wouldn’t hesitate to tell them what I think, but in my heart, there is no forgiveness. I do not forgive," said Vivien Corvalan. She explained: "You cannot forgive the torture, the kidnappings, the suffering, the persecution, and the death. I do not forgive."

"Why should I forgive them? They need to be tried, they need to be imprisoned," Vivien Corvalan insists.

She regrets that "it's not like that in Chile."

"A pact of silence was concluded in the country, and hundreds of kidnapped victims remain unaccounted for," noted the daughter of the Chilean communist leader.

"No, I don't forgive. I'm for justice," Vivien Corvalan reiterated.

Luis Corvalan was a Chilean politician and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Chile (1958-1989). After Augusto Pinochet’s military coup, Corvalan was arrested and spent several years in prison. The USSR led an international campaign for his release. In 1976, under an agreement between Soviet and Chilean authorities mediated by the United States, Luis Corvalan was exchanged for Soviet dissident Vladimir Bukovsky and received political asylum in the Soviet Union. He returned to Chile in 1988. As Vivienne Corvalan noted in an interview with TASS, her brother died "from torture during Pinochet’s rule."