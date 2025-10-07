Tbilisi court detains five over October 4 attack on presidential residence

TBILISI, October 7. /TASS/. A Tbilisi court has ruled to take into custody five organizers of the storming of the presidential residence on the day of municipal elections on October 4, the Interpressnews agency reported.

Judge Lela Maridashvili ruled to uphold the prosecution’s motion to remand opera singer Paata Burchuladze, Georgia’s former prosecutor general Murtaza Zodelava, and opposition activists Irakli Nadiradze, Paata Madzhgaladze, and Lasha Beridze. Their lawyers asked the court to release them.

The defendants do not admit their guilt and call for continued resistance against the authorities.

On October 4, the opposition held a rally in downtown Tbilisi. The organizers, who announced plans to oust the government, urged from the stage to "take the keys to the presidential palace," after which some protesters moved toward the residence. The crowd tore down the fence, but riot police dispersed them using water cannons and tear gas. Late on October 5, police detained five rally leaders for incitement to overthrow the government and organizing mass violence. They face up to nine years in prison.