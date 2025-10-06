Foreign intelligence services use NGOs during attempted revolution in Georgia — PM

/updates/

TBILISI, October 6. /TASS/. In trying to instigate a revolution in Georgia, foreign intelligence services initially turned to political parties, later enlisting non-governmental organizations (NGOs), Prime Minister Irakly Kobakhidze said in an interview with the Georgian TV channel Rustavi-2.

"At one time, political parties were the main instrument of revolutions. Foreign intelligence services worked in our country as they do everywhere else. Then they changed tactics and put NGOs at the head of the revolution. In other words, over the past two or three years, NGOs have become the main instrument of revolutionary processes," Kobakhidze said.

According to the Georgian prime minister, the country’s State Security Service has neutralize many threats linked to the riots in recent days.

On October 4, the opposition held a rally in downtown Tbilisi. The organizers, who announced plans to oust the government, called from the stage to "take the keys to the presidential palace," after which some protesters moved toward the residence. The crowd tore down the fence, but riot police dispersed them using water cannons and tear gas. Late on October 5, police detained five rally leaders for incitement to overthrow the government and organizing group violence. They face up to nine years in prison.