Macron is a lame duck, he cannot pursue his policies in parliament — The Times

LONDON, October 6. /TASS/. UK newspaper The Times described French President Emmanuel Macron as a lame duck, unable to defend his policies in the country’s divided parliament.

The Times believes that Macron, whose presidential term expires in 2027, has three options: to appoint a new prime minister, to hold parliamentary elections, or to resign.

Earlier, Macron was spotted walking alone along an embankment in Paris a few hours after his recently appointed cabinet resigned. The footage was aired by BFMTV television.

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has submitted his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron amid criticism from the opposition following the announcement of the new government lineup, in which members of the previous cabinet got 13 out of the 18 mandates. One of the most notable changes was the appointment of former Economy, Finance, and Industry Minister Bruno Le Maire, widely blamed for the country’s tough economic situation, as the defense minister.

Leaders of opposition parties demanded that the government step down, with some going as far as calling for the dissolution of the parliament and Macron’s resignation.