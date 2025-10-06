Warsaw court extends arrest of Ukrainian national suspected of blowing up Nord Stream

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The Warsaw District Court has ruled to extend for 40 days the arrest of Ukrainian national Vladimir Zhuravlev, who was detained in Poland on September 30 on suspicion of blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

"The court ruled to partially uphold the prosecutor’s office’s monition. The prosecutor demanded the temporary arrest be extended up to 100 days, but the court ruled to extend the arrest for 40 days," a court spokesperson said, as cited by the TVP Info television channel. According to the spokesperson, a decision on the man’s potential extradition to Germany will be made within these 40 days.

Zhuravlev's lawyer, Tymoteusz Paprocki, told reporters that he will challenge the court ruling demanding to change the measure of restraint.

Vladimir Zhuravlev, 46, was detained by police on the morning of September 30 in Pruszkow, near Warsaw, on the basis of a European arrest warrant. In Germany, he is suspected of involvement in the explosion that occurred at the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines; under German law, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Earlier, the newspaper Die Zeit reported that German investigators had likely identified all the saboteurs who blew up Nord Stream. Arrest warrants have been issued for six Ukrainian citizens. The seventh suspect, the newspaper noted, may have died in December 2024 during military operations in Ukraine. According to the German Federal Prosecutor's Office, the sabotage group consisted of a skipper, a coordinator, an explosives expert, and four divers, who arrived from Rostock to the crime scene in the Baltic Sea on the yacht Andromeda.