Patriot systems struggle to intercept Russian missiles in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, October 6. /TASS/. The US Patriot surface-to-air missile systems have been performing poorly in intercepting Russian ballistic missiles, The Washington Post reported on Sunday.

According to the publication, the Patriot is the only system currently available to the Ukrainian Armed Forces capable of intercepting Russian ballistic missiles. However, the newspaper emphasized that even this system has failed to intercept a number of recent attacks, attributing this in part to the fact that Russian specialists are modernizing their weapons to circumvent these systems.

The newspaper also noted that one Patriot system was recently transferred to Ukraine by Israel, while several more are expected to arrive from European partners this fall. Nonetheless, The Washington Post stressed that in order to create even a semblance of an air shield over the country, dozens of such systems would likely be required.