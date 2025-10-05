Poland scrambles warplanes amid strikes on Ukraine

WARSAW, October 5. /TASS/. The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said it scrambled aircraft after Russia allegedly delivered airstrikes on Ukraine.

"To ensure the safety of Polish airspace, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces has activated all necessary procedures. Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, while ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have been brought to the highest state of readiness," Poland’s Operational Command said in a post on X.

Air raid sirens are ringing out in Ukraine’s Ivano-Frankovsk, Lvov and Ternopol regions. Earlier, Ukraine issued warnings of missile and drone attacks in the Transcarpathia, Rovno, Kharkov, Khmelnitsky, Chernigov and Chernovtsy regions.