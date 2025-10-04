Tbilisi police detained five organizers of rally for calls for regime change

TBILISI, October 5. /TASS/. Tbilisi police have arrested five protest organizers for calling for the overthrow of the government, they face up to nine years in prison, Deputy Interior Minister Alexander Darakhvelidze said at a briefing.

"Interior Ministry officers detained Paata Burchuladze, Murtaza Zodelava, Irakli Nadiradze, Paata Manjgaladze, and Lasha Beridze. They are accused of calling for a violent change of the constitutional order of Georgia or the overthrow of state power, as well as organizing, leading, or participating in violence. These crimes carry a prison sentence of up to nine years," the deputy minister said.