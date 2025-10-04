Unrest in Tbilisi is attempted coup, ruling party’s secretary general says

TBILISI, October 4. /TASS/. Kakha Kaladze, the general secretary of Georgia's ruling party Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia, and Tbilisi Mayor, has stated that the unrest in the capital is an attempt to stage a coup in the country.

"This is a direct attempt at a coup. They literally broke into the presidential palace," Kaladze said at a news briefing.

A rally is underway in Tbilisi. Demonstrators gathered during the day to protest the results of the municipal elections. Organizers urged the crowd to move to the presidential palace, where unrest later erupted.

Local government elections were held in Georgia on Saturday for city and municipal mayors, as well as city council members. Authorities repeatedly warned that violations during election day protests would be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Levan Khabeishvili, former leader of the United National Movement party (founded by former President Mikhail Saakashvili), and Zviad Kuprava, a member of the Tbilisi City Council, were arrested for calling for the overthrow of the government.