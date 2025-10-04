Motorcades of protesters heading to Georgian capital for opposition rally

TBILISI, October 4. /TASS/. People from across Georgia are travelling to the capital Tbilisi in motorcades to take part in an opposition protest rally, local TV channels reported.

Local elections are taking place in Georgia on Saturday. Voters are electing the mayors of five self-governed cities, the heads of 59 municipalities, and members of 64 city assemblies.

The opposition plans to hold a large-scale rally to "peacefully overthrow the government" later in the day. The organizers are setting up a stage in front of the city assembly building in downtown Tbilisi.

Meanwhile, the Georgian Interior Ministry issued a statement warning the rally’s organizers against violating the law and announcing the deployment of additional police officers to Tbilisi.