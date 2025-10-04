NEW YORK, October 4. /TASS/. Kiev will not get the newest modifications of US-made Tomahawk missiles, and the old ones will not be effective against Russia, said Patrick Henningsen, a geopolitical analyst, journalist and founder of the 21st Century Wire portal.

"We're back to the wonder weapons," he told the Deep Dive YouTube channel and its host Lt. Col. (Ret.) Daniel Davis. "They really believe that that's going to somehow change the tide of this battle."

The analyst said he was certain that West would not supply Kiev with its most advanced and efficient modifications of any weapons, including Tomahawk.

"They are not going to be a high end. They're not going to be the top of the line. They can't for various reasons, for the disclosure of technology, should they fall into Russian hands, should they land unexploded, and so forth," he said.

"That was the case with other weapons that we've supplied Ukraine before," Henningsen continued. "What sort of modified Tomahawk system are they going to give Ukraine? It can't be top of the range. <…> If they're the old ones, they're really slow."

In his opinions, such weapons would be effective against "a country that has no air defense," but "it is not the case" with Russia.

US Vice President JD Vance said earlier that the Washington administration was considering providing Tomahawk cruise missiles to other NATO countries for a subsequent transfer to Ukraine. According to him, the final decision on the matter will be made by US President Donald Trump. On September 26, the Axios portal reported that Trump had refused to supply Tomahawk missiles to Kiev, noting that this was the only weapons system on the list that the American leader declined to sell to European NATO countries for Ukraine’s benefit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club on October 2 that "using Tomahawk missiles without the direct participation of American military personnel will be impossible." "Should this happen, it will herald a completely new, qualitatively new stage of escalation, including in relations between Russia and the United States," Putin added.