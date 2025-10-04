UN secretary-general welcomes Hamas’s readiness to release hostages — spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS, October 4. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes Hamas’s readiness to release hostages, his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"The Secretary-General welcomes and is encouraged by the statement issued by Hamas announcing its readiness to release hostages and to engage on the basis of the recent proposal by US President Donald J. Trump. He urges all parties to seize the opportunity to bring the tragic conflict in Gaza to an end," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General reiterates his consistent call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and unfettered humanitarian access," the statement reads. "The United Nations will support all efforts toward these objectives to prevent even more suffering."

Guterres also expressed his gratitude to "Qatar and Egypt for their invaluable mediation work.".