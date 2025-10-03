UN peacekeepers in south Lebanon demand that Israel stop attacks on their positions

BEIRUT, October 4. /TASS/. Israel should stop hampering the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) from fulfilling its duty to monitor the ceasefire on the Israeli-Lebanese border, the peacekeepers said in the wake of an Israeli drone attack.

"We call on the IDF to cease attacks on or near peacekeepers, civilians, and Lebanese soldiers and allow us to carry out our mandated tasks without obstruction," UNIFIL said. "Such actions also constitute a serious violation of Security Council resolution 1701."

The statement says that over the past 48 hours, Israeli drones dropped explosives several times on positions held by peacekeepers and the Lebanese military. The latest of these incidents occurred in the border city of Maroun ar-Ras, where workers were trying to clear the ruins of homes destroyed in the conflict. At some point, peacekeepers at two different sites heard a grenade explode near an excavator, about 500 meters away from them.

"Fortunately, no one was injured, and the works eventually continued," the UN peacekeeping force said. "UNIFIL had informed the IDF about the activity in advance, and immediately demanded that the firing stop.".