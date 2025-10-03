Grossi says discussing restoration of power supply to ZNPP with Russia, Ukraine

VIENNA, October 3. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi is currently in talks with Russian and Ukrainian officials on "detailed proposals" to restore external power supply to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the agency said on its X page.

"IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said today that he is discussing detailed proposals with the Russian Federation and Ukraine on how to restore off-site power to the ZNPP, which has relied on emergency back-up electricity for the past ten days," the post reads.

The plant’s external power supply was cut off on September 23 as a result of Ukrainian shelling, marking the tenth such incident since the start of the conflict. Earlier, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told an IAEA conference in Vienna that the only real threat to the ZNPP and its employees was the reckless actions of Kiev's armed formations.