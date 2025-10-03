IDF takes control over 42 Sumud flotilla vessels sailing to break Gaza Strip blockade

TEL AVIV, October 3. /TASS/. The Israeli military has intercepted all the 42 vessels of the Global Sumud (meaning "steadfastness" or "steadfast perseverance" in Arabic) Flotilla that were seeking to break the maritime blockade of the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Operation ‘Horizon Shield’: Within 12 hours operational control achieved over 42 vessels that attempted to breach the maritime security blockade [of the Gaza Strip]," it said. "In an operation that lasted approximately 12 hours, Israeli Navy personnel foiled a large-scale incursion attempt by hundreds of individuals aboard 42 naval vessels that declared their intention to break the lawful maritime security blockade adjacent to the Gaza Strip."

"Following the operation, the flotilla members were safely transferred to Ashdod Port for further processing by the Israel Police," it went on. "The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, was present throughout the operation at the Israeli Navy’s command center, and maintained continuous contact with the commanders involved and present during the operation."

"The IDF will continue to resolutely maintain the maritime security blockade around the Gaza Strip," the IDF warned.