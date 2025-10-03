Trump's Gaza plan omits key demands from Islamic nations — Pakistani MFA

LONDON, October 3. /TASS/. The 20-point plan for resolving the conflict in the Gaza Strip proposed by US President Donald Trump did not include some key demands put forward by a group of Arab and Islamic countries, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said in parliament.

Reuters quoted him as saying that Trump’s plan does not incorporate all of their suggestions.

Earlier, several key Arab and Islamic states had submitted amendments to the US initiative for a Gaza ceasefire. According to sources, the amendments included provisions stipulating that the radical Palestinian movement Hamas would lay down its arms rather than be forcibly disarmed, and the Gaza Strip’s borders would be placed under the control of international forces.

In addition, Arab countries demanded the full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza and the creation of a Palestinian technocratic administration in the enclave, operating under the supervision of the UN Security Council. They also insisted on the mandatory participation of the Palestinian Authority in the future governance of the territory.

The White House had earlier unveiled its own plan for resolving the conflict. It calls for a complete cessation of hostilities and the release of hostages held by Hamas within 72 hours. The proposal also envisions placing Gaza under external administration for a transitional period, during which residents would be allowed either to leave or return.