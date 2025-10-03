SIRIUS /federal territory/, October 3. /TASS/. The president of the Republika Srpska (an entity of Bosnia-Herzegovina, BiH) Milorad Dodik has stated that in a few years, it will be impossible to get into the Kremlin because of a long queue of European leaders.

"I've already been through a lot and felt the impact of Western organizations. For example, the so-called court established in our country banned me from political activity, and the Biden administration imposed sanctions against me and my staff. What will we do? We have always fought for justice and will continue to do so. We believe that justice is the most important thing. What will they do? I think that in two years’ time, we'll see a whole line of visitors to the Kremlin, and I won't even be able to get in," Dodik told the media, answering a question about what reaction he expects from Europe to his statements about Russia.

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Milorad Dodik on the sidelines of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi. Dodik noted that he was pleased to have the opportunity to discuss "good, stable, strategic bilateral relations." He also emphasized that the Russian leader is "very familiar with the situation" in the Serbian entity and considers it complex.

Situation in Bosnia-Herzegovina

According to the constitution proposed in the General Framework Agreement for Peace (Dayton Agreement), BiH consists of two entities: the Muslim-Croat Federation of Bosnia-Herzegovina (approximately 51% of the territory) and the Republika Srpska (approximately 49%), as well as the Brcko District. The three main ethnic groups are proportionally represented in the system of government: Bosniaks (Slavs who converted to Islam), Serbs (Orthodox Christians), and Croats (Catholics).

The country is essentially governed through a High Representative of the International Community (a post created in accordance with the Dayton Agreement), appointed by the Steering Committee of the Peace Implementation Council after approval by the UN Security Council. However, in May 2021, the ambassadors of the countries on the Committee decided to appoint Christian Schmidt (of Germany) as the new High Representative in BiH without the approval of the UN Security Council. The Republika Srpska leadership, Russia, and China do not recognize his legitimacy.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina Central Election Commission (CEC) has scheduled early presidential elections in the Republika Srpska for November 23. This follows the commission's decision to terminate Dodik's term in office due to his conviction for ignoring Schmidt's decisions. The head of the Republika Srpska had previously announced a referendum on confidence in the Republika Srpska leadership for October 25.