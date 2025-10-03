Putin's speech at Valdai session confirmed longevity of Russia-India friendship — expert

NEW DELHI, October 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech at the Valdai Discussion Club’s plenary session in Sochi confirmed the long and enduring friendship between India and Russia, dating back to the 1950s, Indian political scientist and Distinguished Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, Nandan Unnikrishnan, has told TASS.

"Putin's speech is a recognition of the long and enduring friendship between India and Russia. Very often, especially in the 1950s and 1970s, when necessary, Russia stood by India's side, helping to defend strategic autonomy. The Russian president's speech confirms this," he said. At the same time, according to the expert, the Russian leader also touched on existing problems in relations between the two countries, including the trade imbalance. "It is natural that the leaders of our countries should discuss these issues and find solutions. Over the past decades, at dramatic moments, Indian and Russian leaders have always found solutions that meet the interests of both countries. Undoubtedly, they will find common ground this time, during the [upcoming] summit," Unnikrishnan emphasized.

Speaking at the Valdai plenary session on October 2, Putin noted that Moscow and New Delhi have never had problems or interstate tensions between them. He emphasized that relations between Russia and India have been "special" since the days of the Soviet Union, when the Indian people fought for their independence. Putin noted that in political relations, Russia and India almost always coordinate their actions. The Russian leader also noted that he is already looking forward to his trip to India, which will take place in early December. Putin also called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "balanced, wise," and "nationally oriented" leader. Furthermore, Putin noted that Moscow and New Delhi possess great potential for economic cooperation, but the countries need to address a number of challenges to tap all available opportunities. He noted that Russia and India have a "trade imbalance" and are working together to "improve this trade turnover."

The 22nd annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, titled The Polycentric World: Instructions for Use, was held in Sochi from September 29 to October 2. It brought together 140 participants from more than 40 countries. Experts from Britain, India, Germany, China, Malaysia, Pakistan, and South Africa spoke on the sidelines.