UK Space Command head says Russian satellites monitoring British ones

LONDON, October 3. /TASS/. Russian satellites are tracking British satellites and attempting to obtain the data they collect, UK Space Command head Major General Paul Tedman said.

"They're interested in what we're doing and flying relatively close. <...> They've got payloads on board that can see our satellites and are trying to collect information from them," Tedman said in an interview with the BBC. According to the broadcaster, this is the first time the UK authorities have made such a statement.

Tedman added that, in addition to space surveillance, the Russian Armed Forces allegedly jam British military satellites weekly using ground-based equipment despite their electronic warfare capabilities.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius also reported similar interference with satellite systems. He said that two Russian reconnaissance satellites were "tracking" two IntelSat satellites used by the Bundeswehr.

Several German media outlets and politicians have accused Russia of blocking GPS signals in the Baltic Sea region, though there is no evidence to support these claims. Last year, The New York Times reported that Russian troops were using electronic warfare against Starlink satellite systems, which disrupted communications for Ukrainian forces and interfered with the navigation of their drones

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that Moscow consistently advocates for preserving space as an exclusively peaceful environment.