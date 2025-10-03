US to provide Ukraine with new intelligence for strikes against Russia — newspaper

LONDON, October 3. /TASS/. The US will provide Ukraine with new intelligence for longer-range strikes against Russian territory, The Financial Times reported.

According to the newspaper's sources, Washington is providing Kiev with intelligence support. The Financial Times noted that the US will now provide Ukraine with intelligence data enabling it to launch strikes with long-range missiles and drones against Russian energy infrastructure.

Some advisers to US President Donald Trump are not convinced that Tomahawk cruise missiles will significantly change the balance of power on the front line, the newspaper pointed out. "I don't think a limited number of Tomahawks or sporadic deep strikes into Russia will change [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's mind," a US official said.