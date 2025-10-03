Sudanese leader to attend Russian-Arab Summit, to hold talks with Putin — ambassador

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The head of the Sovereign Council of Sudan and Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, will take part in the first Russian-Arab Summit and he is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the republic's ambassador to the Russian Federation, Mohammed Sirraj, told Russia’s Izvestia daily.

"Mr. Chairman [Abdel Fattah al-Burhan] will take part in the [Russian-Arab] summit, and a bilateral meeting with Putin is expected," the daily quoted the ambassador as saying.

In May, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a telegram on the occasion of the opening of the 34th Arab League summit, invited all Arab League leaders to the first Russian-Arab summit.

The Russian president said at that time he was sure that the Russian-Arab meeting would contribute to further strengthening mutually beneficial multifaceted cooperation between the two countries and help ensure peace, security and stability in the regions of the Middle East and North Africa.