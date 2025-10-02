Over 40 killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip — TV

BEIRUT, October 2. /TASS/. The bodies of 45 residents killed in Israeli Air Force raids were found on Thursday in Gaza City and nearby towns, Al Jazeera reported, citing medical sources in the Palestinian enclave.

According to the report, dozens of people were taken to hospitals with wounds. Rescue teams are clearing rubble from destroyed buildings in southern and central Gaza, and the death toll is expected to increase.

A spokesperson for the enclave’s civil defense service told the TV channel that two humanitarian aid centers were shelled by Israeli artillery in the afternoon, killing at least 13 people. Another nine Palestinians were killed in a drone strike on the humanitarian zone of Al-Mawasi, north of Khan Yunis.

Israeli aircraft are currently targeting the Al-Shati refugee camp in western Gaza City and the Az-Zawayda district. No victims or injuries have been reported yet, as rescue workers and ambulances cannot reach the areas due to ongoing bombardments.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry’s update on October 1, 77 people were killed and 222 more injured across the Gaza Strip. The total death toll since the start of hostilities in the enclave on October 7, 2023, has climbed to 66,225, with about 169,000 wounded.