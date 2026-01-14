Top Namibian diplomat confirms her president’s intention to visit Russia

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah intends to visit Russia, International Relations and Trade Minister Selma Ashipala-Musavyi said during talks with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov.

"The current Namibian president would like to visit Russia," she noted.

According to the minister, the visit could take place as early as this year.

Ashipala-Musavyi pointed out that the mutual exchange of high-level and highest-level delegations between Russia and Namibia has already become a tradition, expressing satisfaction with the development of relations between the two countries, which "cooperate closely on international platforms."