EPC summit to discuss how to keep Ukraine in the fight, NATO chief says

STOCKHOLM, October 2. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said making sure that Ukraine stays on the battlefield against Russia is what the European Political Community (EPC) will discuss at a meeting in Copenhagen on Thursday.

"When it comes to our collective security, how to keep our skies safe, how to make sure that Ukraine stays in the fight as strong as possible now but also to be in the best possible position when hopefully one day peace talks will start," the NATO chief said in remarks streamlined by the European Commission.

"It is exactly the strength of the EPC that in addition to NATO summits, in addition to the European Council meetings with the 27 EU leaders that we have this format to come together, to charge a course," Rutte explained to reporters at a doorstep interview.