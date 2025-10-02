War with Russia is last thing US wants, says Department of State official

NEW YORK, October 2. /TASS/. Washington would like to prevent NATO from getting drawn into a conflict with Russia following drone incidents in European countries, a senior US Department of State official told Fox News.

"The last thing we want is to have NATO get drawn into a war with Russia," he said, adding: "God knows how that ends."

He added that almost all wars "start with an escalation, and then somebody feels they need to respond to this, and then you just get in a toxic spiral."

Earlier, Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov told a G20 foreign ministers’ meeting that NATO and the EU had declared a war on Russia through Ukraine and were participating in it. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasized that NATO’s military build-up near Russia’s borders posed a potential national security threat. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last year that unlike NATO, Russia threatened no one.