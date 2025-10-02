Washington to provide Kiev with intelligence for strikes deep into Russia — WSJ

NEW YORK, October 2. /TASS/. The United States will provide Ukraine with intelligence to launch missile strikes against Russian energy infrastructure, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing sources.

American officials have asked NATO allies to provide Kiev with similar support, according to sources. The US is also considering the possibility to send Tomahawk cruise missiles and Barracuda munitions to Ukraine, though a decision on their delivery has not yet been made.

Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said on October 1 that Moscow will find a response if the United States decides to supply the Kiev government with Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier this week that the issue of possible US Tomahawk cruise missiles for Ukraine is not yet final, adding that the Kremlin is confident that even if Tomahawks are deployed in Ukraine, they will not change the military situation.