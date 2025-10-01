Georgia looks into theory that Ukraine-sourced explosives were destined for Russia

TBILISI, October 1. /TASS/. Georgian investigators are looking into the possibility that the explosive substance hexogen was imported from Ukraine for subsequent transit to Russia, State Security Service head Mamuka Mdinaradze reported.

"Investigators are working on two theories. The first theory, which has more legs at this point, is that the explosives were supposed to remain in Georgia. However, the second theory is that the explosives were headed for Russia, as the driver has testified to," he told the Imedi TV channel in an interview.

According to him, the testimony of the truck driver who transported the hexogen should not be taken literally. In any case, Georgia has avoided serious danger. "In both cases, the danger was very great," Mdinaradze noted.

Earlier, law enforcement agencies in Georgia detained two Ukrainians for importing 2.4 kilograms of hexogen from Ukraine via Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey. According to the investigation, representatives of the Ukrainian Security Service handed the explosives over to the driver. In his testimony, he stated that the cargo was to be delivered to Russia, but Georgian special services noted that there was no evidence to support this claim. Investigators believe the explosives were to be transported to one of Georgia’s districts. The purpose of importing the explosives is not yet known.