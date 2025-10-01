ICRC suspends operations in Gaza City amid escalating hostilities

GENEVA, October 1. /TASS/. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has been forced to temporarily suspend operations at its Gaza City office and relocate its staff to southern Gaza. Earlier, France’s Doctors Without Borders humanitarian organization announced similar measures.

"The ICRC will continue to strive to provide support to civilians in Gaza City, whenever circumstances allow, from our offices in Deir al-Balah [in central Gaza] and Rafah [in the south of the enclave], which remain fully operational," the ICRC press release said. The organization recalled that it has worked in Gaza "for decades" and stated its intention to "return as soon as conditions allow."

On September 26, Doctors Without Borders declared an "unacceptable level of risk" for its staff in the city amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes and the dangerous proximity of Israeli tanks to the organization's medical facilities. In this regard, the organization "had no choice but to stop" its activities in Gaza City.

On September 16, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the army had begun a planned large-scale ground offensive on the capital of the Palestinian enclave. Its stated goal is to establish complete control over the city and defeat the remaining armed units of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas.