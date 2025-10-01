Hamas cannot accept two points of Trump's Gaza plan — movement spokesman

CAIRO, October 1. /TASS/. The Palestinian Hamas movement is unlikely to approve US President Donald Trump’s plan for a settlement in the Gaza Strip, as it rejects at least two critical points in the proposals, a spokesman for the group said.

"Trump's plan serves Israel's interests and ignores the needs of the Palestinian people," the Hamas representative told the Jordanian news outlet Roya News. He explained that Hamas opposes two principal provisions: the disarmament of its armed forces and the deployment of foreign troops on Palestinian territory. According to him, the movement "views the introduction of foreign troops into the Strip as a new form of occupation [of Gaza]."

Earlier reports suggested that Trump’s Gaza plan could be revised during consultations in Doha involving representatives of Hamas, Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey. Asharq News noted that participants in the Qatari talks "do not rule out modifications to the American plan," though it remains unclear which provisions may be subject to change.

On September 29, the White House unveiled the US president’s "comprehensive plan" to resolve the Gaza conflict, consisting of 20 points. The proposal includes temporary external administration of the enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces. Washington emphasizes the initiative is not intended to lead to Israeli annexation, occupation, or the forced resettlement of Gaza’s residents.

The plan also explicitly states that Hamas will not be allowed to return to power in the Strip. Israel has already expressed its support. On September 30, Trump said the US would give Hamas three to four days to consider the proposals.