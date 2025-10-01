Police say family conflict behind house fire that killed one in Munich

BERLIN, October 1. /TASS/. One person was killed after a detached house was set aflame, police said, adding that a family conflict had caused the incident.

"According to available accounts, a detached home was deliberately set on fire during a family conflict. The injured individual found at the scene has died. Another person has gone missing, and he does not pose any threat to the public," the Munich police said in a statement on X.

Earlier, Germany’s newspaper Bild reported that at least one person was killed in blasts and gunfire in Munich. At the same time, the newspaper added, the body of another man with gunshot wounds was found at the scene. According to Bild, a man had presumably planted an explosive in his parents’ house before igniting it and taking his own life.

Law enforcement officers discovered booby traps in the single-family house which was set on fire. Mine clearing specialists are working at the scene.

The police have launched a probe into the incident, including to determine whether there might have been a connection to the world’s largest beer festival Oktoberfest, currently running in Munich.