Gaza residents suffer from water shortages as Israeli strikes disrupt supplies

DUBAI, October 1. /TASS/. Gaza residents are getting less than a quarter of their daily needs of water as Israeli strikes have destroyed kilometers of water supply networks, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reported.

According to the broadcaster, more than 75% of Gaza’s central water wells are out of service.

"People in Gaza are really suffering from water scarcity now. <...> People are getting less than a quarter of their daily needs of water," a Gaza municipality spokesperson said.

Tensions intensified again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing residents of border settlements and taking hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to dismantle Hamas' military and political structures and free all hostages.

Earlier, the White House published a plan for resolving the conflict in the Palestinian enclave. It calls for a complete cessation of hostilities, as well as the release of hostages held by the radical Palestinian movement Hamas within 72 hours. The document also proposes placing the Gaza Strip under external governance for a transitional period.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced support for the US president’s plan but noted that the Jewish state "will finish the job" if Hamas rejected or sabotaged the proposal.