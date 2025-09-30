Senior Russian diplomat, Palestinian Vice President talk Gaza ceasefire prospects — MFA

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Palestinian Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh discussed the prospects for ending hostilities in the Gaza Strip during a telephone conversation. The Russian diplomat expressed support for any steps contributing to the cessation of bloodshed, a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry reads.

"The conversation focused on the development of the situation in the Palestinian territories, with an emphasis on the prospects for ending hostilities in the Gaza Strip," the ministry stated.

According to their statement, the Russian side expressed support for any measures that would help end the bloodshed in the Palestinian enclave. "Hope was expressed that the successful implementation of the new US initiative would lead to a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza, ensure the release of hostages and detained individuals and guarantee unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to the sector," the foreign ministry emphasized.

Vershinin also reaffirmed Moscow’s consistent position regarding the irreplaceable nature of a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue based on the established international legal framework. This framework envisions the creation of an independent State of Palestine, coexisting in peace and harmony with Israel.

Earlier, the White House published a plan for resolving the conflict in the Palestinian enclave. It calls for a complete cessation of hostilities, as well as the release of hostages held by the radical Palestinian movement Hamas within 72 hours. The document also proposes placing the Gaza Strip under external governance for a transitional period. Residents in the enclave will not be forced out, nor will they be forced to stay if they don’t want to.

At a press conference with Trump in Washington, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his support for the US leader’s plan to end military operations in Gaza, but noted that if Hamas rejects or sabotages this proposal, the Jewish state will "finish the job by itself."