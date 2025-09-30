Slovak President enshrines concept of two sexes, male and female, in constitution

BRATISLAVA, September 30. /TASS/. Slovak President Peter Pellegrini has signed amendments that enshrine in the constitution the concept of two sexes, male and female, Slovak Radio reported.

The amendments were adopted on September 26 by a majority vote in the National Council of Slovakia, the country’s unicameral parliament. They were initiated by the leading party of the governing coalition, Direction - Social Democracy. Its leader and Prime Minister, Robert Fico, stated that the amendments strengthen the country’s sovereignty in protecting marriage and the family, as well as private and family life.

As media outlets note, the Slovak Constitution now enshrines conservative values. Only married traditional couples can adopt children. The amendments also aim to enhance the role of parents in the upbringing of the younger generation.