Europe considers extending air shield to western Ukraine, capital Kiev — Telegraph

LONDON, September 30. /TASS/. The "drone wall" project currently under consideration in Europe could potentially cover western Ukraine and even the skies over Kiev, The Daily Telegraph reported.

"One option proposed by a group of senior Western politicians and soldiers is to put an air defense shield up over western Ukraine to shoot down Russian missiles and drones, with the option ultimately to extend that shield - an effective no-fly zone - over Kiev itself," the article reads.

According to the newspaper, European countries, including Britain, must accept that they will have to act "with minimal American help" and that their influence over the future of the European continent will be "directly proportional to our willingness to use force <…> to defend it."

The "drone wall" is a joint initiative of Germany, Poland, Finland, and the Baltic states, aimed at deploying a multifaceted system along the border with Russia to detect, track, and neutralize incoming drones.

Earlier, London announced the concept will include interceptor drones jointly built by Britain and Ukraine in the United Kingdom.