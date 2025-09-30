Trump announces moving nuclear submarines to Russia’s coast 'just to be careful'

​​​​​​​​​WASHINGTON, September 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump announced sending two submarines to Russian coasts – as a precaution.

"We were a little bit threatened by Russia recently, and I sent a submarine, nuclear submarine, the most lethal weapon ever made," Trump said at an extraordinary meeting of military officers at the Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia. The United States is "25 years ahead of Russia and China in submarines," he boasted. The decision was based on the "mention of nuclear," Trump explained.

"I moved a submarine or two, I won’t say about the two, over to the coast of Russia, just to be careful, because we can’t let people throw around that word," the US leader added, addressing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s meeting of top military brass.

In early August, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that US nuclear submarines were on combat duty, regardless of statements from politicians, as he commented on an indirect discussion between Trump and Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev. Earlier, the US leader wrote on his Truth Social media platform that he had ordered to reposition two nuclear submarines to the "appropriate regions" because of what he called "highly provocative statements" by the senior Russian security official.