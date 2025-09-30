Iran ready to proactively take part in Eurasian Economic Union’s initiatives

MINSK, September 30. /TASS/. Iran is ready to more actively take part in the initiatives of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Mohammad Atabak said at the expanded meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to more actively participate in implementation of certain initiatives of the EAEU. Iran is a reliable partner for the Union and can make its contribution to promotion of certain initiatives, such as strengthening of financing mechanisms based on national currencies, development of infrastructure for exchanges of goods, tourism, and in other sphere," the minister said.

International organizations and institutions, along with global financial, banking and trade systems, are now exposed to attacks from the West, Atabak said. In this connection, it is vitally important to involve all developing nations in processes of making decisions to counter the unipolar world, he added.