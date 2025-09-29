Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey welcome Trump's plan for Gaza

TUNIS, September 30. /TASS/. A number of key Arab and Islamic countries, including Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, have welcomed the plan put forward by US President Donald Trump to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip and expressed their readiness to cooperate with Washington to implement it, according to a joint statement by the countries’ foreign ministers.

"The foreign ministers of the State of Qatar, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of Turkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Arab Republic of Egypt welcome President Donald Trump’s leadership and his sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza, and assert their confidence in his ability to find a path to peace," the statement said. According to the document, the top diplomats "affirm their readiness to engage positively and constructively with the United States and the parties toward finalizing the agreement and ensuring its implementation, in a manner that ensures peace, security, and stability for the peoples of the region."

The foreign ministers pointed to their "joint commitment to work with the United States to end the war in Gaza through a comprehensive deal" that would ensure the unimpeded delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to the enclave, guarantee "no displacement of the Palestinians, the release of hostages," provide "a security mechanism that guarantees the security of all sides, full Israeli withdrawal, rebuilds Gaza and creates a path for a just peace on the basis of the two state solution."

Earlier, the White House published a plan to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip. It calls for a complete cessation of hostilities and the release of hostages held by Hamas within 72 hours. In addition, the document proposes transferring the enclave to external administration for a transitional period. During this time, residents of the enclave would be given the opportunity to leave and return.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced at a press conference with Trump in Washington that he supports the US president's plan to end military operations in Gaza. However, he noted that if Hamas rejects or sabotages the proposal, Israel will "finish the job by itself.".