US, South Korea, Japan may create 'aggressive military bloc' — DPRK diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 29. /TASS/. Trilateral security cooperation between the Republic of Korea (ROK, South Korea), the United States and Japan may result in the creation of an "aggressive military bloc," North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Son Gyong told the General Debate of the UN General Assembly’s 80th session.

"The US-ROK, US-Japan military alliances and the US-Japan-ROK trilateral military cooperation system directly targeting the DPRK rapidly evolve into a more offensive and aggressive military bloc with nuclear elements contained," the DPRK diplomat said.

In his words, war exercises and military build-up of the US and its allies on the Korean Peninsula "are breaking all the previous records in terms of scale, nature, frequency and scope."

"Nowhere in the world can we find such a place as the Korean peninsula where the world’s biggest nuclear weapon state and its allied forces conduct bilateral and multilateral war exercises all the year round and even stage real-war drills simulating the use of nukes targeting a sovereign state," Kim Son Gyong continued.

He recalled the recent Iron Mace exercise, during which the United States and South Korea mastered "the procedure and methods of nuclear attacks against the DPRK under the fait accompli scenario."

At the same time, the DPRK diplomat said that the peace on the Korean Peninsula is safeguarded by his country’s nuclear arsenal, which contains "the will of the enemy states to provoke a war."

The United States and South Korea insist that their military exercises on the Korean Peninsula are purely defensive.