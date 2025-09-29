Moldovan elections feature widespread fraud in favor of ruling party — Victory bloc leader

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The Moldovan government engaged in widespread fraud and ballot stuffing during yesterday’s parliamentary elections, Ilan Shor, leader of the opposition Victory bloc – which was barred from participating – stated.

"Numerous violations took place yesterday, as well as mass ballot stuffing and fraud orchestrated by the authorities. I am not even mentioning the hundreds of arrested political opposition activists throughout the election campaign," Shor said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

He also stated that he does not recognize the results. "Of course not. The election was obviously rigged," he said when asked directly.

According to preliminary results from the Central Election Commission, with 99.9% of ballots counted, the ruling Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) secured 50.16% of the vote, retaining control of parliament. The Patriotic Bloc followed with 24.19%, the pro-European Alternative bloc with 7.97%, Our Party with 6.20%, and the pro-European Democracy at Home party with 5.62%.

Based on these figures, PAS may win 55 seats in the 101-seat parliament, the Patriotic Bloc – 26, the Alternative bloc – eight, Our Party – six, and Democracy at Home also six. The ruling party’s margin could grow through redistribution of votes cast for parties that failed to pass the parliamentary threshold. Final results are yet to be confirmed by the CEC.