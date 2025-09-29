Drone disrupts work of Romania's largest airport

BUCHAREST, September 29. /TASS/. Operations at Henri Coanda International Airport in Bucharest were disrupted on September 28 after a civilian UAV appeared near the runway, the Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB) reported.

Air traffic controllers alerted the crew of a Turkish Airlines Airbus A330 approaching for landing about the small drone. As a precaution, flights were suspended for around 40 minutes, several aircraft were moved to safe areas, and nine others were redirected to land on an alternate runway.

Romanian authorities are now searching for the drone operator. Launching drones near civil or military airports in Romania is prohibited and carries criminal penalties. Radio Romania noted that a similar incident occurred on September 19, when a civilian UAV was detected about 4 km from the same airport.