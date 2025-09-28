Starmer becomes Britain’s least popular prime minister in polling history

LONDON, September 28. /TASS/. The approval rating of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has fallen to a record low in the history of public opinion polling, according to a sociological study conducted by Ipsos, the results of which were reported by Sky News.

"Just 13 per cent of the public approves of the job he is doing as PM, according to a new Ipsos poll, while 79 per cent is dissatisfied - giving him a net approval rating of -66," Sky News wrote. This is worse than any other British government leader in polling history.

For comparison: the previous anti-record was held by Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in April 2024, at minus 59 points. Next are his party colleagues Liz Truss in October 2022 (minus 51), Boris Johnson in June 2022 (minus 46), and Theresa May in June 2019 (minus 44).

"The Labour Party doesn't fare much better, with just 22 per cent of the public saying they would vote for it if a general election were held today, while 34 per cent would vote for Reform UK," the outlet noted.

Labour Party vs. Starmer

Sky News published another poll conducted by Survation on September 23-25. It showed that "53% of the party membership want a new leader by the time of the next election, while only 31% want Sir Keir to remain in post until then."

According to the outlet, a total of 1,254 members of the ruling party participated in the poll, "with 65% saying Sir Keir was heading in the wrong direction, compared with 26% who said he was getting it right, more than 60% said he had governed badly, compared with 35% who had said he had done a good job."

The polls were released on the day the Labour Party's four-day conference opened in Liverpool. Its leader, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, expressed confidence in an interview with The Sunday Times that he would "pull things around," while launching a new wave of criticism against Reform UK.

"Once you appreciate the change - in the sense of the division that Reform would bring to our country and the shattering of what we are as a patriotic country - then you realise this is a fight which in the end is bigger than the Labour Party," Starmer stated.