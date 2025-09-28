Belarusian foreign minister discusses international security with UN Secretary-General

MINSK, September 28. /TASS/. Belarusian Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov, during a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York, discussed strengthening the organization’s role in ensuring international security and sustainable development, the press service of the republic’s Foreign Ministry reported.

"The parties discussed issues of strengthening the central role of the UN in ensuring international security and sustainable development, as well as the need to develop collective solutions to contemporary challenges. The Belarusian side confirmed its readiness to contribute to consolidating the efforts of states within the framework of genuine multilateral interaction," the statement reads.

The minister expressed gratitude to the Secretary-General for supporting Belarusian initiatives at the UN on Chernobyl-related issues, combating human trafficking, and implementing the Sustainable Development Goals.

In turn, during Ryzhenkov’s meeting with UN General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock, the agenda of the 80th session of the General Assembly, issues of UN reform, and the election of the next UN Secretary-General were discussed. "The Belarusian side particularly emphasized the need to ensure equal rights for all states in the Assembly’s activities. The minister stressed the importance of maintaining effective UN governance. The unacceptability of a selective approach and the application of double standards, which undermine trust in the universal nature of the UN, was noted," the press service reported.