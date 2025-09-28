Trump to discuss measures against government shutdown with Congress leaders — AP

WASHINGTON, September 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is going to meet with the top four congressional leaders on September 29 to discuss measures to prevent the shutdown for the federal government or face a shutdown, the Associated Press (AP) news agency reported.

According to AP, Trump will meet House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, as well as House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in the White House.

Such funding was interrupted more than twenty times since 1977 because of disagreements between the presidential administration and Congress. The shutdown period was the longest and lasted for 35 days from December 22, 2018 to January 25, 2019 during the first presidential tenure of Donald Trump.