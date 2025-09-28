UN Secretary General voiced support for Venezuela — foreign minister

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed support of Venezuela and views the US military threat in the Caribbean Sea as exorbitant, Foreign Minister of Venezuela Ivan Gil Pinto said after the meeting with Guterres on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

"We appreciate support of the [UN] Secretary General. He confirmed that he considers the military threat from the US side in the Caribbean Basin as unjustified and unacceptable because it violates the UN Charter and jeopardizes stability and sovereignty of the entire region," the minister said on the Telegram channel.

During the meeting, "sovereignty and peace were confirmed in Venezuela - the country that is free from planting illegal crops and has no relation to the international drugs turnover," he added.