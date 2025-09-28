Civil defense exercise staged in Venezuela — TV

CARACAS, September 28. /TASS/. The national civil defense exercises were successfully held across the whole territory of Venezuela.

"The national exercise on civil defense and preparation of the population together with the military and police forces to struggle for peace and life began in all 24 states of the country and in the capital of the republic," President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro said on the air with the Venezolana de Television.

Governors, mayors, civilian and political authorities of Venezuela, armed forces and firefighting services take part in organizing the exercise, which will prepare the population to disaster relief and defense during combat operations, the head of state added.

The decision to stage the exercise was made after three earthquakes in West Venezuela with the magnitude of 6.2, 6.3 and 5.8, followed by 27 aftershocks with the magnitude up to 4.0.