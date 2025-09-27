UN may face fate of League of Nations without renewal — Belarusian Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. The United Nations must keep up with the times and be revitalized, otherwise it may face the fate of the League of Nations, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov said during the general political discussion at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

"If the organization is able to keep itself up to date and be an impartial forum, it will enjoy the demand from everyone: the strong, the weak, the developed and the developing ones. Otherwise the fate of the League of Nations awaits it. Belarus does not want it because it sees no alternative to the UN thus far. That is why it speaks sincerely about these institutional problems in particular in order to understand their nature and make corrections," the minister noted.

The UN remains the central element of the international life, Ryzhenkov said. "It became possible by virtue of its indisputable legitimacy, universal membership and comprehensive agenda," he noted.

"However, we observe that the universality principle was seriously undermined, especially during the last decade, by those persistently attempting to turn the UN into a tool for implementation of their interests, and contrary to aspirations of the whole mankind at the same time," the minister added.