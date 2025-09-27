Trump administration to freeze four billion dollars in foreign aid

WASHINGTON, September 27. /TASS/. The Supreme Court has allowed the administration of US President Donald Trump to freeze $4 billion in foreign aid allocated by Congress.

"The stay the majority grants today suspends that court order [on the provision of foreign aid]. The effect is to prevent the funds from reaching their intended recipients - not just now but (because of their impending expiration) for all time," said the statement following the decision of US Supreme Court Associate Justice Elena Kagan.

The Trump administration filed the petition after the Washington Court of Appeals refused to side with the authorities on September 5. According to the lower court's ruling, the Trump administration was required to spend at least $4 billion in foreign aid funds approved by the US Congress by September 30, the end of the current fiscal year.