Rosatom ready to offer Serbia all opportunities in developing its nuclear industry — CEO

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom is ready to offer Serbia all opportunities in developing nuclear technologies, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev told reporters during the World Atomic Week international forum in Moscow.

"We can offer Serbia everything it wants in terms of developing nuclear technologies," he said.

In early September, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said his country would welcome all Russian companies and wanted cooperation with Rosatom.

In mid-September, it was announced that Rosatom and the Serbian government had begun a substantive dialogue on the nuclear power plant construction project. Serbia had a 1989 law prohibiting officials from engaging in activities, coordinating, or discussing matters related to the construction of nuclear power facilities and the nuclear fuel cycle. This ban was lifted at the end of 2024.